Kenny Chesney bringing Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kenny Chesney is returning to Pittsburgh to kick off the summer season.

The country superstar who draws massive crowds here in the Steel City announced his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour on Tuesday morning.

The 18-city tour comes to Acrisure Stadium on June 1, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17.

The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will join Chesney out on the road. Chesney and Uncle Kracker partner on the hit song "When the Sun Goes Down."

The Sun Goes Down Tour begins in Tampa, Florida, on April 20, and ends at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Aug, 23. It will also make a stop in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field on June 8.

Of the tour, Chesney said, "I can't wait to get back out there, stadium-sized 'cause there's nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It's gonna be awesome."

Chesney last played in Pittsburgh in June of 2022. Last summer, he played at State College in March during his "I Go Back Tour."

For more information on the Sun Goes Down Tour, visit Acrisure Stadium's website here.