Kenny Chesney kicking off 'I Go Back Tour' in State College

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kenny Chesney is going back to his beginnings for his 2023 spring and summer concert tour.

Instead of his big stadium shows, Chesney said he's going back to the cities he played on his way to country music superstardom.

His 21-date "I Go Back Tour" is kicking off in central Pennsylvania. He will play the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State in State College on March 25.

Chesney will return to Pennsylvania on April 8 in Wilkes-Barre.

Kelsea Ballerini will join him on the tour.

