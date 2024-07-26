Justin Timberlake's lawyer claims singer wasn't intoxicated when arrested for DWI on Long Island

Justin Timberlake's lawyers argue he wasn't intoxicated when arrested for DWI Justin Timberlake's lawyers argue he wasn't intoxicated when arrested for DWI 00:44

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. – A lawyer for singer Justin Timberlake claimed Friday his client was not intoxicated when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons in June.

During a procedural conference, Sag Harbor Village Justice Justice Carl Irace ordered Timberlake to be re-arraigned Aug. 2 with the corrected paperwork, according to the Associated Press.

"He was not intoxicated," Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke told reporters outside court, per the AP. "I'll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated."

In a statement provided to CBS New York, Burke claimed police made "a number of very significant errors in this case" and "we are confident that this charge will be dismissed."

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI," Burke's statement read, adding that Timberlake "cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve."

Timberlake did not appear in court himself Friday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney's office described the paperwork issue as a "ministerial error," in a statement to the AP, and said that an amended charging document was filed July 2.

"The facts and circumstance of the case have not been changed or amended," spokesperson Emily O'Neil told the AP in an email.

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor

Timberlake, 43, was pulled over in Sag Harbor just after 12:30 a.m. on June 18 after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, then failed to stay on the right side of the road.

The officer stated Timberlake's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he could smell alcohol on his breath. Timberlake allegedly told the officer he had one martini before getting behind the wheel.

Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Sag Harbor Police Department

According to court documents, Timberlake refused to take a breath test three times.

Timberlake was arrested, then released on his own recognizance later that morning.

The artist performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City just one week after his arrest as he continued his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour." He's scheduled to bring the tour to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Prudential Center in New Jersey in October.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.