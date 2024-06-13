Justin Fields getting comfortable with Pittsburgh Steelers' offense

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Steelers prepare to wrap up their final day of mandatory mini-camp, there's a sense of optimism surrounding the team's new offense.

With a new quarterback room full of new faces, Russell Wilson has the early lead for the starting job -- but don't count out Justin Fields, who's not going down without a fight.

Fields thinks that a change of scenery from Chicago to Pittsburgh will definitely help him out.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 6: Russell Wilson #3 looks on alongside Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Just being around a new team and an organization with this culture, now being in two different places, I realize that you know, you don't get this culture everywhere," Fields said. "I think Chicago, they kind of are changing the narrative now, but this has been the culture here for so many years where you can see it. It's just the way that we attack each and every day. Coach (Tomlin) stays on us about it. I think just having that and reiterating that each and every day, that keeps guys on their toes and guys are ready to compete each and every day."

Over the past two seasons, Wilson played two more games and has more passing yards, but Fields has more rushing yards.

Total touchdowns are comparable with 48 and 45, respectively, and both quarterbacks had 26 turnovers.

Steelers likely to have one of the top defensive units again

On the defensive side of the ball, Pittsburgh should have one of the top defenses in the league.

With names like T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joey Porter, Jr. all returning and new additions like Patrick Queen, Donte Jackson, DeShon Elliot, and Cam Sutton, they've already upgraded to an elite defense.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt looks into the backfield as Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe prepares to snap the ball on Dec. 7th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"Right now, at this time, obviously, we all feel great," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "The true test will come when we put the pads on. We know some of those guys have resumes in this league with pads on, but it's really more of the unknown with the young guys, seeing them with pads on and how they adjust and adapt to the NFL life. So far in shorts and running around in underwear and stuff, I like how we're doing."

The Steelers have also added cornerback Cory Trice to the mix, in a way, also. The 7th-round draft pick from a year ago is healthy know after sitting out last season with a knee injury and he's hoping to get a shot this fall.