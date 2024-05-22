Justin Fields opens up on getting second chance with the Steelers after trade from Chicago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Organized team activities are underway here in Pittsburgh as the Steelers are getting ready for the upcoming season and many are keeping an eye on the team's situation at the quarterback position.

The Steelers revamped their quarterback room earlier this year, signing Russell Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran's minimum after the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was released by Denver. Kenny Pickett was traded to Philadelphia and Justin Fields was acquired in a trade with Chicago and the team let Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both leave during free agency. Kyle Allen was also signed as a free agent.

Wilson and Fields were throwing the ball around at the Steelers' practice facility on the city's South Side on Tuesday and according to head coach Mike Tomlin, Wilson is in pole position to be the starter but knows he's still got plenty of work to accomplish.

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields spoke Tuesday about getting a second chance in his career after being traded to Pittsburgh from the Chicago Bears earlier this year. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

While Wilson might have the pole position, that doesn't mean he will win the starting job and on Tuesday, KDKA's Rich Walsh found out firsthand that Justin Fields is very bullish on his abilities.

"To be honest, I'm taking it day by day," Fields said Tuesday. "I'm definitely competing. I think Russ knows that. We're competing against each other every day. Him being out there, for me, that helps me get better, us pushing each other. I mean, I definitely don't have the mindset of me just sitting all year. I'm coming in every day and giving it all I've got and pushing him to be his best and he's pushing me to be my best each and every day."

Fields said Tuesday that he knew his time was coming to an end in Chicago and was hoping all along that a trade would work out for him to have a fresh start in Pittsburgh.

"I knew what was gonna happen beforehand," Fields said. "I'm just glad I got traded to the spot that I wanted to be at. I knew I was gonna get traded. At the end of the day, that's just what it was. It was just, you know, me waiting and trying to figure out where I'm going to be at.

Fields said that he appreciated being dealt to a place he wanted to be traded to.

He's only signed for this coming season and right now he's the backup to Wilson, but he's young, knows he has ability, and is hoping he can call Pittsburgh home for a very long time.

"I'm not the same quarterback I was last year and I'm not the same quarterback I even was yesterday," Fields said. "I'm going to continue to get better each and every day."

When Fields was asked why it didn't work out in Chicago, he said there were a lot of ups and downs, but that it's in the past and he's grateful to be here now.