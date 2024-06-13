Judge rules that man accused of killing Mogie's Irish Pub owner is not competent to stand trial

Judge rules accused gunman in Mogie's Irish Pub killing is not competent to stand trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man accused of killing the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub in Westmoreland County has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

Nathan Salem is accused of shooting and killing David Magill, the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub in Lower Burrell last year.

A psychologist was hired by Salem's defense team and said that Salem has lost touch with reality.

Officials say that they plan to revaluate Salem again in a couple of months.

In February, Salem went before a judge and all charges, including first-degree murder and criminal homicide, were held for court.

During testimony in February, a possible motive behind the shooting was revealed where it was alleged Salem shot Magill because he believed he was a drug-dealing pedophile. Prosecutors denied that allegation, stressing there's no evidence behind the claim.

Mogie's Irish Pub reopened on Jan. 29, with Magill's two kids taking over the business. They said they are focused on honoring their dad's legacy.

At Mogie's, guests see the same staff and menu, but there are permanent reminders about Magill, like pictures with his cat and his daughter.

Salem has been held at the Westmoreland County Jail since the day of the shooting.