Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of killing owner of Mogie's Irish Pub appears in court

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of killing local bar and restaurant owner appears in court
Man accused of killing local bar and restaurant owner appears in court 02:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect accused of gunning down a Westmoreland County bar and restaurant owner went before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Nathan Salem is accused of killing David Magill, the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub, on Dec. 21, 2023. All charges against Salem, including first-degree murder and criminal homicide, were held for court after testimony was heard on Wednesday.

Salem had nothing to say to reporters before going into the courtroom. He was asked afterward if he was remorseful.

"I wish it hadn't come to this," Salem said.

During testimony, a possible motive behind the shooting was revealed where it was alleged Salem shot Magill because he believed he was a drug-dealing pedophile.

Prosecutors denied that allegation, stressing there's no evidence behind the claim. KDKA-TV asked Salem's attorney about the allegation.

"We're not going to discuss any of that. Everything will be resolved in court, not out here in the parking lot," said Daniel Joseph, Salem's attorney.

Magill's family did not want to speak on camera Wednesday, but his daughter did send KDKA-TV this statement:

"Anyone who knows my father knows that he was a great man with a bleeding heart, the proof is in the support from the community. I hope that those who are supporting Nathan Salem rot in hell and get what they deserve alongside with him," Kelsie Magill said. 

The Magill family went on to say Salem's comments were "ignorant" and that they found it "offensive" to his family that he is spreading "lies."

A formal arraignment for Salem is scheduled for March 20.

Erika Stanish
Erika-Stanish-WEB.jpg

Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!

First published on February 14, 2024 / 7:03 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.