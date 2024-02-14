Man accused of killing owner of Mogie's Irish Pub appears in court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect accused of gunning down a Westmoreland County bar and restaurant owner went before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Nathan Salem is accused of killing David Magill, the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub, on Dec. 21, 2023. All charges against Salem, including first-degree murder and criminal homicide, were held for court after testimony was heard on Wednesday.

Salem had nothing to say to reporters before going into the courtroom. He was asked afterward if he was remorseful.

"I wish it hadn't come to this," Salem said.

During testimony, a possible motive behind the shooting was revealed where it was alleged Salem shot Magill because he believed he was a drug-dealing pedophile.

Prosecutors denied that allegation, stressing there's no evidence behind the claim. KDKA-TV asked Salem's attorney about the allegation.

"We're not going to discuss any of that. Everything will be resolved in court, not out here in the parking lot," said Daniel Joseph, Salem's attorney.

Magill's family did not want to speak on camera Wednesday, but his daughter did send KDKA-TV this statement:

"Anyone who knows my father knows that he was a great man with a bleeding heart, the proof is in the support from the community. I hope that those who are supporting Nathan Salem rot in hell and get what they deserve alongside with him," Kelsie Magill said.

The Magill family went on to say Salem's comments were "ignorant" and that they found it "offensive" to his family that he is spreading "lies."

A formal arraignment for Salem is scheduled for March 20.