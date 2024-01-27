Mogie's Irish Pub set for 'bittersweet' reopening after original owner was killed in shooting

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Tonight, a community is still reeling after a popular, beloved pub owner in Lower Burrell was gunned down outside his business just days before Christmas.

"We are not going to fully mimic our dad. We are just going to do what he did and make sure people enjoy Mogie's," Connor Magill said.

Mogie's Irish Pub will reopen this Monday, and tonight, his two kids taking over the business sat down with KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso.

Kelsie and Connor Magill told KDKA-TV that they grew up at this place; Kelsie worked as a server and bartender.

They say when it reopens, this will be the same pub but with a touch.

"It's bittersweet, for sure. I'm both excited and nervous. We are jumping into something that we are solely unprepared for," Kelsie said.

"It felt kind of weird and surreal at first, but it's also a bit humorous to think about us up there doing what he was doing," Connor said.

It's been over a month since Kelsie and Connor Magill's dad, David "Mogie" Magill, was ripped away from them and gunned down outside his Lower Burrell bar on Dec. 21, 2023.

"If I could trade places with him, I would. So he could live out the rest of his life instead of my brother and me. That's why we are taking over Mogie's. It's the least we can do for our father," Kelsie added.

Since the deadly shooting, the popular place closed.

But on Monday, the siblings are re-opening it, taking over the business, which they say has helped in the healing process.

The focus is on honoring their dad's legacy.

You will see the same staff and basically the same menu. There are new permanent reminders about Mogie, like pictures with his cat Momo, and his daughter.

"I just remember just how close we were. We were literally best friends," Kelsie said.

While the investigation continues and county detectives try to figure out a motive, the kids want justice.

"He did it, and he deserves to just rot in prison for the rest of his life. And just be gone," son Connor said.

"My hope is that people just pretend like he never existed and just keep talking about our father," Kelsie said.

The Magill family believes their father's loyal customer base will come out and support them, and the man who gave back to many causes in the community.

"This feels like him. I can feel him here and everything that was here by his design. I feel closer to him," Kelsie said.

"At first, it was tough. Horrible, but I'm feeling not anxious at all. I'm feeling great about this. I'm feeling great running this. People are going to love it here," Connor added.

You will get all the favorites, including the black and blue shrimp, and the kids will soon add a special dish or drink honoring their dad.