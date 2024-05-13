Man accused of killing owner of Mogie's Irish Pub not competent to stand trial, lawyers say

Attorneys say client is not competent in deadly shooting of Mogie's Irish Pub owner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawyers defending the man accused of shooting and killing a Westmoreland County bar and restaurant owner said he's not competent to stand trial.

Nathan Salem is accused of killing David "Mogie" Magill, the owner of Mogie's Irish Pub, on Dec. 21, 2023. Salem's lawyers are now waiting for the judge to rule on getting mental health care for him. The lawyers want the case put on hold until a competency hearing is conducted.

In February, Salem went before a judge and all charges, including first-degree murder and criminal homicide, were held for court.

During testimony in February, a possible motive behind the shooting was revealed where it was alleged Salem shot Magill because he believed he was a drug-dealing pedophile. Prosecutors denied that allegation, stressing there's no evidence behind the claim.

Mogie's Irish Pub reopened on Jan. 29, with Magill's two kids taking over the business. They said they are focused on honoring their dad's legacy.

At Mogie's, guests see the same staff and menu. But there are permanent reminders about Magill, like pictures with his cat and his daughter.

Salem has been at the Westmoreland County Jail since the day of the shooting.