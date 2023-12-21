Watch CBS News
One person hospitalized following shooting at Westmoreland County bar

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning shooting in Westmoreland County. 

Police in Lower Burrell were called to Mogie's Irish Pub around 9:45 this morning for a reported shooting. 

One person was taken to the hospital as a result.

Their condition is unknown. 

First published on December 21, 2023 / 11:25 AM EST

