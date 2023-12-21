One person hospitalized following shooting at Westmoreland County bar
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning shooting in Westmoreland County.
Police in Lower Burrell were called to Mogie's Irish Pub around 9:45 this morning for a reported shooting.
One person was taken to the hospital as a result.
Their condition is unknown.
