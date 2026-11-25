A jury has delivered a guilty, but mentally ill verdict in the trial of Johnathan Morris, the man who was accused of shooting and killing McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski in 2023.

Johnathan Morris was found guilty, but mentally ill Wednesday morning, on five of the nine counts he was facing, including first-degree murder and homicide of a law enforcement officer. He was found guilty on the other four counts.

On the primary charges of first-degree murder and homicide of a law enforcement officer, the conviction carries of mandatory sentence of life without parole, but with the stipulation that he serves out his days in a mental health facility.

Morris displayed no emotion when the verdict was read, and some jurors cried while members of the Sluganski family hugged each other. The family and the jurors declined to be interviewed leaving the courtroom. Defense attorney Carmen Robinson said she will appeal the verdict.

The jury was tasked with deciding whether Morris shot and wounded Officer Chuck Thomas and shot and killed Sluganski. They also had to decide whether Morris was legally insane at the time.

The jury began deliberating on Friday. On Monday, the jury paused deliberations three times with requests to view evidence and ask the judge what constitutes the legal definition of insanity. Deliberations continued Tuesday and ended without a verdict.

The defense faced a high burden in trying to establish that Morris either didn't know what he was doing or didn't know that what he was doing was wrong.

In her summation, Robinson detailed how the Afghanistan War veteran's re-entry to civilian life came with diagnoses of PTSD, bipolar disorder and psychosis.

The defense cited the testimony of his ex-wife, ex-fiancée and family members about Morris' night terrors, hallucinations and paranoia, culminating in his belief that "his family was trying to kill him and have the police do it."

But in her closing argument, Deputy District Attorney Emma Schoedel said the defense "can't have it both ways," saying Morris couldn't lack all awareness of his actions and at the same time reasonably act to defend himself.

The two-week trial also focused on the actions of police and whether the officers should have chased a suspect in a mental health crisis. But Schoedel said Thomas correctly suspected that Morris had a gun, and she said Sluganski died protecting the community, saying Morris was a "clear and present danger to himself and others."