The jury deliberating the case of Johnathan Morris has been sent home for the weekend and will resume deliberations on Monday. They are to decide whether Morris is guilty of shooting and killing McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski.

The case is now in the hands of the jury, but there is much sorting out to do, not just whether Johnathan Morris shot and killed Officer Sean Sluganski, but what his mindset was at the time and whether he knew right from wrong.

Both the defense and the prosecution urged the jury to use their common sense, but the task before them is complicated.

They must first decide if Morris shot and wounded Officer Chuck Thomas and shot and killed Officer Sean Sluganski. And, if they render guilty verdicts on those counts, they must then decide if Morris was legally insane at the time.

For the defense, the burden is high: They must establish Morris either didn't know what he was doing or didn't know what he was doing was wrong.

In her summation, defense attorney Carmen Robinson detailed the Marine veteran's troubled re-entry to civilian life after returning from the war in Afghanistan, being diagnosed with PTSD, bipolar disorder and psychosis.

She cited the testimony of an ex-wife, ex-fiancée and family members about Morris' night terrors, hallucinations and paranoia, culminating in his belief that "his family was trying to kill him and have the police do it."

Robinson said Morris was in that state of delusion when the officers followed and then chased him, later telling Detective Patrick Kinavey from his hospital bed that he was going in and out of blackouts at the time. "That means he was not here, not present. That he doesn't know what he was doing," Robinson said.

The defense argues that because of these delusions and what she has called an aggressive police pursuit, Morris believed he was acting in self-defense.

"He didn't know what he was doing was wrong, because he was trying to defend himself," Robinson stated.

But in her closing argument, Deputy District Attorney Emma Schoedel said the defense "can't have it both ways," saying Morris couldn't lack all awareness of his actions and at the same time reasonably act to defend himself.

"Both things can't be true," Schoedel said. "A person with mental illness can still know what they're doing and know what they're doing is wrong."

In the interview with Detective Kinavey, she noted Morris said he was sorry about wounding Officer Thomas. When Kinavey told him Officer Sluganski had died, Morris put his head in his hand and said, "I'm sorry for that cop's family."

Much has been made in the two-week trial about police actions in this case and whether the officers should have chased a suspect in a mental health crisis.

But Schoedel said Officer Thomas suspected correctly that Morris was armed, and she said Officer Sluganski died protecting the community, saying Morris was a "clear and present danger to himself and others."

"He was not only putting others in danger, but himself in danger. They could not let him walk away. They couldn't just let him go. They had a community to protect," Schoedel said.

Outside of insanity, the jury will have another count to decide. That would be guilty with mental illness, meaning Morris lacked sufficient mental capacity to understand the wrongfulness of his actions but otherwise knew right from wrong.

Such a verdict might help Morris in the penalty phase.