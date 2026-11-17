At the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday, testimony continued in the trial of Johnathan Morris, who is accused of shooting and killing McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski.

Jurors watched video of Morris after the shooting in the hospital and talking to police. Upon learning Sluganski had died, Morris held his head in his hands, saying he was sorry for Sluganski's family but that he didn't believe he had fired shots at the officer.

After being read his Miranda rights in his hospital bed, Morris, an Afghanistan war veteran, described in detail the chase that led to the confrontation with police. All the while, Morris said he didn't understand why officers Charles Thomas and Sluganski were following him.

"I'm running from the cops and I noticed that I dropped my cellphone and about time I come to the realization that these people are still following me, I'm like, 'hey dude, I'm a Marine, dude. I served this country, like, I'm no criminal. Just give me my cellphone and let me enjoy my day,'" Morris said. "And he's like, 'no, man, you're acting all crazy. You need to come with us.'"

Morris' defense team has said he is mentally imbalanced and suffers from PTSD. From his bed, Morris said during the chase he continually blacked out, and when he came back to consciousness, he found himself on the hood of Thomas' squad car, saying he believed Thomas was trying to kill him.

"He's out for blood, man," Morris said. "He's out for blood."

"I pull out my pistoI because I seen the other officer pull out his pistol," he said. "There was two officers, a black one and a white one."

The cellphone video shows Sluganski chasing Morris on foot while Thomas follows in the car. Thomas turns the corner and finds Morris in the roadway. Morris raises his gun and begins firing. Though he says he fired only two warning shots, the prosecution says they found five shell casings, and Morris is told he wounded Thomas and fatally shot Sluganski.

"There would be no way possible that I shot a cop," he said.

"I'm telling you 100% you did," an officer said. "That's 100 percent on video."

Morris put his head in his hand and apologized to the detectives.

"I'm sorry for that cop's family," he said.

Still, Morris' defense has questioned whether the shots that killed Sluganski all came from Morris' gun. Under questioning, Detective Patrick Kinavey conceded that video from the scene is not conclusive.

When defense attorney Carmen Robinson said the video doesn't show Morris pointing a gun at Sluganski, the detective replied, "It does not."

The prosecution has rested its case, and the defense is beginning theirs. They will question police actions and mount a mental infirmity case, otherwise known as an insanity defense.