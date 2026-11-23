The jury deliberating the fate of Johnathan Morris, the man accused of killing McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski in 2023, was sent home for the night.

The jury paused its deliberations three times with requests to view evidence and ask Judge Bruce Beemer what constitutes the legal definition of insanity.

In its inquiries to the judge on Monday, the jury seems to have moved past the question of whether Morris shot and killed Sluganski to whether he was legally insane at the time.

In addition to pleading not guilty to shooting and killing Sluganski and shooting and wounding Officer Chuck Thomas, Morris' attorneys have mounted an insanity defense contending the Afghanistan War veteran was in a state of delusion at the time he fired upon the officers.

The defense contends the former Marine returned from the war with PTSD, bipolar disorder and psychosis and say he ran from police believing his family was trying to have him killed at the hands of the officers. The jury asked to see cellphone video of the chase where he tells the woman recording that very same thing.

The defense has called the police pursuit aggressive and has questioned why the officers chased a person in a mental health crisis, contending that Morris believed he was acting in self-defense when he initiated the gunfire. But the prosecution says Thomas rightly surmised Morris was armed and posed a threat to himself and the community.

Prosecutors further argue Morris has not met the legal definition of insanity — namely, that he either did not know what he was doing or did not know what he was doing was wrong. The prosecutors concede Morris is mentally ill but was aware of the wrongfulness of his action.

To that end, the jurors asked to once again review video of detectives interviewing Morris in his hospital bed. In it, Morris expresses remorse for having shot at Thomas, and upon learning Sluganski had died, put his head in his hand and said, "I'm sorry for that cop's family." The prosecution says Morris' remorse shows he knew right from wrong and cannot be judged legally insane.