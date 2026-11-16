It's week two of testimony in the trial of Johnathan Morris. He is accused of shooting and killing McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski in 2023.

On Monday, video was played showing Morris' movements through McKeesport during the day of the killing.

Prosecutors say the police were only trying to get the Afghanistan war veteran help. But the defense argues the officers aggressively pursued a person in a mental health crisis, leading to the tragic conclusion.

Video shows Morris being followed slowly by Officer Chuck Thomas and then Officer Sluganski, trying to convince him to come along to the hospital, but Morris evades them.

"I don't want to talk to you all, bro," Morris is heard saying on video.

The speed of the officers' vehicles accelerates as Morris wends his way through the streets of McKeesport, stopping to tell two sisters that he is afraid for his life.

"Look, look. I'm just trying to enjoy my day. I don't know why the cops keep following me," Morris says in the video.

The officers continue to follow, trying to pin him in with their patrol cars. Then, Thomas radioes that he suspects Morris has a gun.

"Watch that right hand. The pocket's real heavy," Thomas says on the radio.

The pursuit begins to reach a conclusion on Gradeview Avenue as Thomas' car jumps the curb.

"This dude's on the hood of my car," Thomas is heard saying.

Officer Sluganski then chases Morris on foot. Cellphone video shows Thomas' patrol car round the corner. Morris is before him on the roadway. He raises his gun and begins firing.

Sluganski is hit with gunshots that would prove fatal. It is an unspeakable tragedy, but the two sides argue how it came to pass.

Defense attorney Carmen Robinson told Allegheny County Detective Jim Fitzgerald it was "a long time to chase someone in a mental health crisis. This was a pursuit, not a follow. Did they try to contain him?"

Fitzgerald replied, "I believe they attempted to stop him, yes." And he noted the danger of the gun, saying, "His pocket was heavy, and his hand was in his pocket."

Prosecutors say the shooting was unprovoked and that Morris had no cause to fire at the officers.

Later this week, Morris' lawyers will begin laying out his mental infirmity defense. They will argue that Morris believed the officers were trying to kill him.