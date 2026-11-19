The defense has rested in the case of Johnathan Morris, the man accused of killing McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski. Soon the jury must decide whether Morris was in his right mind when he fired upon Sluganski and another officer or if he should be declared not guilty by reason of insanity.

The defense presented their final witness, Morris' brother George Tyler, who testified Morris was in fear for his life when he ran from Officers Sluganski and Chuck Thomas, citing Thomas in particular for "revving his engine, trying to hit my brother."

The testimony capped a weeklong defense questioning police's actions for chasing someone in a mental health crisis, with their mental health expert testifying the Afghanistan War veteran had returned from the war with PTSD, bipolar disorder and severe psychosis.

Morris' lawyers have presented an insanity case, saying Morris had believed for months both the police and his family members were trying to kill him and he was in a state of delusion when he shot at police.

But in rebuttal, the prosecution called Dr. Bruce Wright, who conceded that while Morris suffered from PTSD and schizophrenia, his mental state did not meet the legal standard for insanity, which requires that at the time of the shooting, Morris could not distinguish between right and wrong.

"He knew what he was doing," Wright said. "He knew what he was doing was wrong and he had the capacity to have the intent to kill."

As evidence, Wright said Morris ran from the scene, indicating his guilt, and in his hospital bed, upon learning that Sluganski had died, he held his head in his hand and said he was sorry for the Sluganski family.

"He indicated he was sorry for what he had done," Wright said. "You don't apologize if you don't know something's wrong."

But in the same hospital bed interview, Morris said he was in and out of blackouts during the incident. And defense attorney Carmen Robinson questioned how Wright could determine Morris' mental state at the time.

Under cross-examination, Wright conceded he didn't interview family members or police and didn't interview Morris until more than two years after the offense. Robinson called his findings subjective.

The prosecution has one more rebuttal witness who is an expert in the use of force. It's expected both sides will give their summations on Friday and the jury will get the case for deliberations before day's end.