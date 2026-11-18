The defense has begun making its case in the trial of Johnathan Morris, who is accused of shooting and killing McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski.

The defense has argued that Morris was mentally imbalanced and suffers from PTSD. Several witnesses have taken the stand, testifying that the Afghanistan War veteran was paranoid and delusional, believing police as well as family members were trying to kill him.

Morris' ex-wife said upon returning from the war, he believed their home was under invasion and would hide under the bed. His fiancée testified he had night sweats and terrors, springing up and yelling, adding that he sometimes believed she was poisoning his food.

He told his cousin in Georgia he was being followed and both police and family members were trying to kill him. The day he ran from police officers Suganski and Chuck Thomas, Morris stopped to tell two women the same.

In presenting their insanity case, the defense then called their expert witness, psychologist Dr. Terri Dilmore, who testified that Morris' seven-month tour of Afghanistan had been cut short to four months after he became "traumatized by enemy mortar fire."

On the day of the shooting, she said Morris suffered from PTSD, bipolar disorder and psychosis and believed he was in imminent danger.

"My impression is he was in a psychotic and manic state and did not have access to reality," she said.

In statements pivotal to the defense, Dilmore indicated that Morris could not distinguish the real from the unreal, saying under his condition, "You can have a delusion and not know it's a delusion."

Morris' attorneys are making the case he was in the throes of delusion and believed he was acting in self-defense when he fired at the officers. But the burden is high. Under the law, they must convince the jury Morris did not know right from wrong when he shot. Prosecutors will argue he did.

Under cross-examination, Dilmore revealed Morris had been a daily marijuana smoker, though he claimed he had stopped two weeks before the incident. The prosecution said voluntary intoxication is not consistent with an insanity defense. The prosecution is expected to call its own mental health expert as a rebuttal witness.