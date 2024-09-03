Attack on Jewish students at University of Pittsburgh raises concerns about campus safety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are concerns about campus safety and security at the University of Pittsburgh after two Jewish students were attacked last week.

"I was in my dorm when I heard about it, and I saw someone had posted about it on Instagram," student Uzoamaka Amaze said.

The attack happened on Aug. 30 near the Cathedral of Learning, a campus hotspot that is accessible to the public.

Amaze is an international student in her first year. She said that could be part of the problem.

"The security was already pretty tight," Amaze said. "But after this, maybe they could. It's still kinda like a public area."

Thanos Zeovrs is a senior. He feels things were different during his freshmen year.

"My freshmen year, you had to scan the ID to get into the cathedral and so it kinda felt safe. Now, the public is allowed to come in," Zeovrs said. "It definitely has its pros and cons."

On Aug. 30, investigators say a man hit two Jewish students with a glass bottle. The students were both hit from behind, with one hit on the neck and the other on the cheek, police said. The students were wearing yarmulkas. Police arrested 52-year-old Jarrett Buba in connection with the incident.

A day after the attack, the university sent a message to students. It condemned the attack and detailed resources available to students.

Zeovrs said this one incident is not reflective of the whole campus.

"I've had an amazing time here," Zeovrs said. "I've never had any problems. As a senior being here for the last three years, I've always felt welcome."

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh issued a statement that reads, in part, "Nobody should feel unsafe or threatened because of their religious identity. The JCC is grateful to the University of Pittsburgh and local law enforcement for their quick response."