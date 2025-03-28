Pittsburgh-area Jehovah's Witnesses member gets up to 30 years for sexually abusing two children

A Pittsburgh-area member of the Jehovah's Witnesses has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing two children, state prosecutors announced on Friday.

The Pennsylvania attorney general said 67-year-old Marc Brown of Allegheny County was given 12 to 30 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and related misdemeanors.

Brown was one of five men charged after the 49th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury heard testimony about several Jehovah's Witnesses members who sexually assaulted children.

Prosecutors said Brown was a member of the congregation when he assaulted the children dozens of times between 2004 and 2006. According to testimony that grand jurors heard, Brown groped the children, watched them shower and would sneak into a bedroom at night to assault them.

"This defendant ultimately could not escape accountability for heinous conduct perpetrated years ago, thanks to the hard work of investigators and the grand jurors, and the bravery of the survivors," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "This significant period of incarceration is appropriate for someone who repeatedly harms children."