5 Pa. men charged for sexually abusing children within Jehovah's Witness congregations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Criminal charges have been filed against five Pennsylvania men for the sexual assault and exploitation of children, it was announced Tuesday by acting Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Marc Brown, 65, of Allegheny County; Raymond Shultz, 74, of Beaver County; Abimael Valentin-Matos, 42, of Lancaster County; Norman Aviles, 44, of Lancaster County; and Kevin Isovitsch, 51, of Butler County are all being prosecuted by the Pa. Office of Attorney General.

The men and victims were all members of Jehovah's Witness congregations when the assaults took place, per the press release.

"The details of these crimes are sad and disturbing, facts which are made even more abhorrent because the defendants used their faith communities or their own families to gain access to victims," said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. "Our office will never stop working to seek justice for those who have been victimized, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who harms the most vulnerable in our society."

Anyone with information regarding child sexual abuse should make a report to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313, and anyone with additional information regarding these cases should make a report to the Office of Attorney General's hotline at 888-538-8541.