Jared Jones dazzles, Jack Suwinski provides walk-off single as Pirates edge Rockies 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Jack Suwinski singled home Connor Joe with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Joe led off the ninth against Nick Mears (0-3) with a single and eventually moved to third after walks to Jared Triolo and Oneil Cruz. Suwinski followed with a single to left as the Pirates snapped a five-game losing streak.

Jared Jones, Colin Holderman and David Bednar (2-2) combined for a one-hitter as the Pirates won for just the fourth time in their last 18 games. The Rockies managed just one baserunner, a double by Elias Diaz leading off the fifth.

The 22-year-old Jones has been a revelation during the season's opening weeks, dominating opponents with a fastball that can reach triple digits offset by a slider and change-up that can leave opponents guessing.

The right-hander baffled the Rockies, retiring the first 12 batters he faced before Díaz laced a clean double to the left-field corner. A strikeout and a pair of balls that didn't leave the infield later, Jones was jogging back to the dugout.

The Pirates have been careful with Jones in hopes of protecting his right arm. Manager Derek Shelton raised eyebrows when he lifted Jones after five innings and 59 pitches (50 of them strikes) against the New York Mets last month.

There was no early exit this time around. Jones went back out for the seventh for the first time in his career and navigated the middle of Colorado's lineup with ease, receiving a loud ovation when he retired the Rockies in order and headed to the dugout after throwing a season-high 96 pitches. Jones struck out 10 without a walk.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber wasn't quite as dazzling but matched Jones while throwing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits against two walks and three strikeouts.

No runner for either team reached third base through the first eight innings, a byproduct of two pitchers who had it going and offenses that have struggled to generate much of anything.

Pittsburgh's best chance against Gomber came in the sixth when Ke'Bryan Hayes doubled with one out and Joe hit a sinking line drive to left that looked like it was going to fall until Jordan Beck made a diving catch that forced Hayes to scurry back to the base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Nolan Jones (low back strain) did some running and throwing on the field at PNC Park on Saturday. There remains no timetable for a return for Jones, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 29. ... 1B Kris Bryant (low back strain) is doing some "baseball stuff" according to manager Bud Black, though Black did not offer specifics. Bryant has been out since April 13.

UP NEXT

The series wraps up on Sunday. Bailey Falter (2-2, 4.22 ERA) starts for Pittsburgh against Colorado's Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.13).

