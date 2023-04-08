Bears safety and Pittsburgh native Jaquan Brisker holds Easter toy drive

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Not all Easter surprises come in baskets, it turns out.

On Friday, more than 250 kids got a special toy thanks to Pittsburgh native, Penn State alum, and Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

He held his inaugural Easter toy drive in Braddock.

It is all part of his foundation that aims to empower kids through education, food security, and connections to resources.