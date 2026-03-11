Patriots lose K'Lavon Chaisson to Commanders, cut Anfernee Jennings ahead of new league year

The New England Patriots lost a pair of defense players on Wednesday as the new league year is about to get underway.

The Washington Commanders are signing edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts cannot become official until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. EDT.

Chaisson's deal for next season is worth $12 million, with $10.3 million guaranteed, according to Athletes First, the agency that represents him. He is the second pass-rushing specialist joining the team after Odafe Oweh agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract earlier this week.

Chaisson, who turns 27 on July 25, was a 2020 first-round draft pick of Jacksonville who helped New England reach the Super Bowl last season. He had 7 1/2 sacks in 16 regular-season games, then three more during the Patriots' four-game playoff run.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Patriots are cutting linebacker Anfernee Jennings on Wednesday.

It seemed clear last season that Jennings was not a fit in head coach Mike Vrabel's defensive system. There were reports that Jennings was on the trade block or could be cut, but he remained on the roster and ended up becoming a contributor for the remainder of the season.

Overall, Jennings played 14 regular season games and had two sacks. He had another two sacks in the playoffs as New England made its run to the Super Bowl.