Pittsburgh natives Skyy Moore and Jaquan Brisker drafted in the second round

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More local stars are headed to the NFL.

Pittsburgh native Skyy Moore was selected No. 54 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The wide receiver, who is a graduate of Shady Side Academy, played college football at Western Michigan.

With the 54th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we have selected WR @skyymoore24! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9EKeXqtZQN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2022

Last year, he caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh native Jaquan Brisker, who went to Gateway High School, was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 48 overall pick. He was one of the best players on PSU's defense last year, tallying 63 total tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions.

He spent three years with the Nittany Lions after dominating the WPIAL.