Man convicted of shooting Monroeville Police officer sentenced to decades in prison

The man who convicted earlier this year of shooting a Monroeville Police officer has been sentenced to several decades in prison.

On Monday, Jamal Brooks was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for assault of a law enforcement officer and 15 to 30 years for attempted homicide.

Earlier this year, Brooks was found guilty of shooting Monroeville Police Sergeant James MacDonald in early 2024.

The shooting happened when police were called for an armed robbery at the Crumbl Cookie store at the Miracle Mile shopping center.

When officers were responding to investigate, they stopped Brooks, saying that he fit the description of the suspect from the robbery.

Brooks then opened fire on MacDonald. Police said the officer was hit at least three times, injuring his left elbow and his left hip.

Investigators recovered 16 casings on the scene and two handguns.

When Brooks was first arrested, he refused to cooperate with police, wouldn't give his name, and kept his head down when his mugshot was taken.