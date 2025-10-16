Man found guilty of shooting Monroeville Police sergeant following 2024 armed robbery

A man accused of shooting a Monroeville Police sergeant last year has been convicted and now awaits sentencing.

Jamal Brooks, of Aliquippa, was found guilty on all charges related to the shooting of Sergeant James MacDonald on Wednesday, including attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

"Our community is very fortunate that Sergeant MacDonald didn't endure worse injuries," said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala in a news release following the guilty verdict. "We extend the utmost gratitude for his dedication and service, and hope he feels a sense of justice has prevailed.

Early last year, police said that Brooks robbed the Crumbl Cookie store at the Miracle Mile shopping center.

When officers were responding to investigate, they stopped Brooks, saying that he fit the description of the suspect from the robbery.

Brooks then opened fire on MacDonald. Police said the officer was hit at least three times, injuring his left elbow and his left hip.

KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

Investigators recovered 16 casings on the scene and two handguns.

When Brooks was first arrested, he refused to cooperate with police, wouldn't give his name, and kept his head down when his mugshot was taken.

According to court records, Brooks now awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for January 2026.