Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Allegheny County

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County is a whole lot richer.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a scratch-off worth $3 million was sold at a Shop 'n Save on Route 8 in Richland Township. The grocery store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The scratch-off was part of the $3,000,000 Golden Ticket game, which, for $30, offers top prizes of $3 million.

It's the latest lottery ticket to win big in the Pittsburgh area. Earlier this month, a Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $950,000 was sold at the Super Mart convenience store on Pine Hollow Road in Kennedy Township. In September, another Match 6 Lotto ticket bought at the Cogo's on West Run Road in West Homestead hit the jackpot, raking in $4.5 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-offs are randomly distributed and it only learns where winning tickets are sold after a prize has been claimed.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. The lottery says anyone who has a winning ticket should sign the back and call 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since sales began in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $37 billion to fund programs like property tax and rent rebates, care services and prescription assistance.