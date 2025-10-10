Pittsburgh area store sells Pennsylvania Lottery winning ticket worth nearly $1 million

The Pittsburgh area was home to a massive jackpot-winning lottery ticket earlier this week.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, on Thursday, October, a Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $950,000 was sold in Kennedy Township.

The ticket was sold at the Super Mart Convenience Store on Pine Hollow Road. As a result, the shop will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Along with the big winner, nearly 36,000 additional Match 6 Lotto tickets were prize-winners in Thursday's drawing, prompting the Pennsylvania Lottery to remind players to check their tickets every time.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The Match 6 Lotto game is a $2 game where players choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have those six numbers randomly selected by the computer. The computer then selects an additional two sets of six numbers for three lines of six numbers each - 18 numbers in total.

Players can win up to four times on each ticket; once on each of the three lines and by combining all 18 numbers.