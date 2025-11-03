Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.2 million sold in Westmoreland County

One Pennsylvania Lottery player in Westmoreland County recently became a millionaire.

A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million from the Saturday, Nov. 1 drawing was sold to the lucky winner.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 17-20-21-30-37-38, to win the jackpot prize. Smithton Truck and Auto Plaza, a Citgo location along Motordrome Road in South Huntingdon Township, will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes, according to a media release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. Lottery officials remind residents that winning tickets purchased at an authorized lottery retailer should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 43,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing, the media release said. Players are also reminded to thoroughly check every ticket when participating in a drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $37 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.