'It's too cold to look good:' Staying warm on a frigid day

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another freezing cold day and the advice is simple: stay inside if you can. 

As my grandmother once said, "it's too cold to look good." 

Of course, that's just not possible for everyone, so here are some tips to make sure you stay warm should you have to venture out into the single-digits and brutal wind chills. 

Obviously, limit your time outside, and don't stay out longer than you have to. Monitor for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, which include confusion, shivering, trouble speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles. 

As always, make sure to dress in layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible. 

For your furry friends - remember, if it's too cold for you outside, it's too cold for them outside. 

Tonight, the Steelers will honor the life of the recently passed Franco Harris as well as celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception at Acrisure Stadium. 

So, we said to make sure to dress in layers, if you're heading to the game, make sure to dress in black and gold layers! 

Stay safe, stay warm, and go Steelers!

