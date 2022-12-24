First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Warning remains in place until noon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures.

The Wind Chill Warning goes until noon. Morning lows are below zero but not record-breaking as the record is -11 back in 1983.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Wind Chill Warning in place until noon. KDKA Weather Center

Wind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds around 30-40 mph. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it to the teens, and it'll be cold for the steelers game with temperatures in the single digits then teens around midnight and feeling like -10.

Steelers vs. Raiders Game Day Forecast KDKA Weather Center

If you're going to do that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!

Christmas Day will still be cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and temperatures in the teens for the high. There may be some flurries lingering, but it looks like a White Christmas which is defined as having 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day!

By Monday we are back in the mid-20s and then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast - December 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!