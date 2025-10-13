It's looking like a comfortable and dry week ahead for the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential for one on Saturday night into Sunday morning due to strong storms

Aware: Just a trace amount of rain was recorded at the Pittsburgh airport yesterday. Our next good chance at rain will come late on Saturday

This week is looking pretty comfy with highs most days near the seasonal average of 64 degrees and morning lows also close to 'average'.

Today is a perfect example of that with highs in the upper 60s and morning lows in the low 50s.

Our daily average temperature will likely be around 5 degrees warmer than the average for this time of the year.

For the work week, I have Tuesday as the warmest day of the week with temperatures up to 70 degrees for highs. The coolest weather this week will be on either Thursday or Friday morning, with morning temperatures dropping into the 30s in most places.

Right now, I am keeping Pittsburgh's morning lows both days at 40 degrees, but model data is telling me that is too high. We will see.

When it comes to being a forecaster, we are getting about as much work as the Maytag repairman in the old commercials. There isn't much to really examine until the weekend, when rain and storm chances look likely to return to the area with a cool front passage.

Strong storms look possible with the chance for severe weather on the table. It is still way too early to have anything more than marginal confidence in the weekend forecast, but it is something we will be keeping a close eye on all week long.

he severe weather may also bring warm weather our way on Saturday, due in part to a low-level jet pumping temperatures up. I have highs right now, hitting 75° on Saturday. With the setup that may be in place, that 75-degree forecast may not be aggressive enough. Do we hit 80°? Probably not, but it isn't out of the question.

Also, severe weather chances go up the hotter it gets, so we will pay the price for any extremely warm day in place.

Rain and storm chances should wrap up early on Sunday, with light rain chances back on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

