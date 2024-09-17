It's going to be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the high 70s today in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's been a very quiet stretch of weather with high pressure in place.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Drought conditions most likely worsening

The chance of showers keeps trying to make its way into the region, but it's still not amounting to much. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers will move in later tonight but it's not a washout.

Wednesday is out best chance for showers, but we dry out as that system moves in from the southeast, just leaving a few spotty showers. Areas south of Pittsburgh have the best chance for showers.

Nothing severe is expected. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable in the upper 70s, but it doesn't last long.

We still need the rain and it's looking like the drought conditions aren't expected to improve when we see the new map on Thursday.

Our temperatures are still trending above normal through the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend and mostly sunny skies!

The warming trend heads into the end of the month. The first day of fall is Sunday!

