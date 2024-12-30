It's going to be breezy with rain showers today in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a breezy and rainy day throughout the Pittsburgh area.
FIRST ALERT: None
AWARE: Colder midweek in 30s
The Wind Advisory is done for the region but it's still breezy with gusts at 20-30mph through the afternoon.
Rain showers linger until about noon and even a light mix north of I-80, but clouds decrease and sunshine returns with highs back around 50.
Tomorrow, we start off dry and highs make it near 50 again. Rain showers return during the afternoon and evening.
When the ball drops, temperatures will be in the mid 40s with rain showers.
Rain switches to snow showers overnight Wednesday and early in the morning.
Rain totals look to be about .50" and snow totals will be a coating in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas, but the Laurel Highlands and ridges could pick up a couple of inches. It'll mainly be a wet snow with highs near normal in the upper 30s.
Through the end of the week highs are below normal, only in the upper 20s and below freezing. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.
Snow showers are possible on Friday through Sunday!
