It's going to be a very cold start to the week in the Pittsburgh area.

Lake-effect snow showers moved in and resulted in additional accumulation of light snow early Monday morning in parts of our area. Portions of Butler, North-Central Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, and Mercer counties will have light fresh snow accumulation on all surfaces resulting in icy and difficult travel, so be advised in these locations.

Another round of light snow showers and flurries is anticipated during the early to mid afternoon hours, especially from the PA Turnpike and points north toward I-80. A dusting to 1/2" at most is anticipated.

High pressure will move in later this evening and into the overnight hours resulting in the lake-effect snow flurries and showers diminishing along with some partial clearing. It will be another very cold night into Tuesday morning with air temperatures in the single digits to near 10 with wind chills in close range to actual air temperature due to light winds.

KDKA Weather Center

Southwesterly flow will slowly start to warm us up Tuesday, but it will be fight thanks to the snowpack on the ground limiting how much the air warms. By Wednesday, stronger winds will increase out of the southwest allowing afternoon temperatures to warm up into the low 40s. A weak disturbance passing through will lead to mostly cloudy skies, a very low chance of a shower or sprinkle to our north.

A strong low pressure and cold front will move in from the west Thursday evening into Friday. Gusty winds and widespread rain are expected to occur with this system. Most of the rain at the moment does not look to arrive until late Thursday evening near or after sunset and into Thursday night.

KDKA Weather Center

This rain plus the warmer temperatures will result in a lot of melting snow, so expect a "mudfest" for some areas by the end of the week.

Cooler temperatures and a few flurries or snow showers are expected by Friday, but it will not be as cold as this latest cold snap to impact our region.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos