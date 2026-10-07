It's going to be a busy Pittsburgh weekend with Pitt, the Steelers and the Penguins all playing at home

It's going to be a very busy weekend in Pittsburgh with multiple sporting events, the annual Oktoberfest events and two concerts all happening in different parts of the city. Here's what will be happening throughout the weekend.

The city's annual Oktoberfest, dubbed Prostburgh this year, runs through Sunday with live music, Bavarian-inspired food, German beers and a 60-foot Ferris wheel. The festival will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

On Friday night, country music duo Dan + Shay will be playing a show at PPG Paints Arena. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets are available online. The show will be a homecoming for Dan Smyers, who attended North Allegheny High School, having grown up in the Pittsburgh area.

Pitt will look to keep its undefeated season going on Saturday when the Panthers host North Carolina. The team has a 5-0 record heading into this weekend, and will play its first game without quarterback Mason Heintschel, who was ruled out for the season with a knee injury. The game is sold out and kickoff is set for 12 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

Later on Saturday evening, the Penguins will host the Dallas Stars for the team's third home game of the season. Pittsburgh kicked off its 2026-27 campaign last week with a 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

On Sunday afternoon, it will be another busy day on the city's North Shore as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts. The team looks to bounce back from a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Communication was a hot topic following the Steelers' loss to the Browns after head coach Mike McCarthy said he regrets some words used during a heated exchange with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

The final big event of the weekend in the city is happening Sunday night when Chance the Rapper plays a show at the new Citizens Live at the Wylie music venue. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. and tickets are available online.