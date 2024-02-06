Dan + Shay share moving cover of Toby Keith's "She Never Cried in Front of Me"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay released a touching tribute to Toby Keith on Tuesday, covering his song "She Never Cried in Front of Me."

Dan + Shay posted a video of their short performance of the song to social media, saying, "Used to cover to this song back in the early days. RIP to one of the greatest country music songwriters of all time."

Keith died Monday night at age 62 after a battle with stomach cancer. A statement posted to his social media pages says he died peacefully surrounded by his family and "he fought his fight with grace and courage." In 2022, Keith announced he had been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since the previous fall.

Dan Smyers, who is a Wexford native and CMU alum, also posted a tribute to Keith on Facebook.

"RIP to one of the greatest country music songwriters of all time. You'll be missed, Toby Keith!" Smyers said.

RIP to one of the greatest country music songwriters of all time. You'll be missed, Toby Keith! Posted by Dan Smyers on Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Steelers also honored Keith's memory on Tuesday, sharing a photo from when he sang the National Anthem at their first game in their new stadium. "Today, we remember his life and legacy. Forever part of #SteelersNation," the team wrote, followed by black and gold hearts.

Calling him a "trailblazer," the Pavilion at Star Lake said Keith last graced their stage in 2016, "and many additional times before that."

"If there was a list of legends who performed on our stage over the years, he would absolutely be one of them," the Pavilion at Star Lake wrote.