Pitt's Mason Heintschel leaves game against Virginia Tech with injury

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel left Friday's game against Virginia Tech with an injury.

The star sophomore signal-caller suffered the apparent lower-body injury after being tackled on a third-down scramble near the sideline with 13 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third quarter at Lane Stadium.

Mason Heintschel of the Pitt Panthers looks to throw a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half during a game at Lane Stadium on October 2, 2026, in Blacksburg, Virginia. Ryan Hunt / Getty Images

Heintschel appeared to grab his knee while on the ground and was later helped into the injury tent by Pitt staff members. Pitt has not provided an update on his status, but On3's Pete Nakos reported that Heintschel is questionable to return.

Holden Geriner replaced Heintschel as quarterback for the Panthers, who took a 28-24 lead over Virginia Tech six plays after Heintschel's injury on a 15-yard rushing score from Damon Ferguson Jr. The Panthers jumped ahead 34-24 early in the fourth quarter after Geriner connected with Cataurus Hicks for a 29-yard score. Pitt fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter after the Hokies scored twice in the first five minutes.

Before leaving the game, Heintschel tallied 113 yards passing and one passing score. The sophomore quarterback has 14 passing scores and one interception so far this season. He has also thrown for 1,304 yards.

Geriner is a fifth-year player for the Panthers who transferred from Texas State for the 2026 season. He played three games for Texas State in 2025 after spending three seasons at Auburn.

Pitt and Virginia Tech both came into Friday's game 4-0.