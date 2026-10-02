Mike McCarthy says he regrets heated exchange with Aaron Rodgers during Steelers-Browns game

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said he regrets a heated exchange that took place with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the team's prime-time loss to the Cleveland Browns.

During the opening quarter of Thursday night's game, a hot microphone caught Rodgers in the huddle, appearing frustrated and yelling toward the sideline. A moment later, a broadcast camera caught McCarthy appearing to utter profanities through his headset.

After the game, McCarthy said he regretted what he said.

"Communication sometimes is not the best choice of words, but everybody is competing on the field," McCarthy said. "I think what's said on the field, the way I grew up in this game, usually stays on the field. That's not the case today. I understand that. But any negative communication on my part, I wish I wouldn't use those words."

McCarthy also said that Pittsburgh's first drive of the game was hectic and that he was talking fast, more than normal.

"I think once we settled in after that drive that resulted in a touchdown, I thought the communication was solid," McCarthy said.

Rodgers complimented the Cleveland crowd of more than 68,000, saying that the noise led to some communication troubles.

"It was loud," Rodgers said. "It was definitely a good crowd tonight. It was loud. So some of the calls, it was hard to hear for sure."

Pittsburgh trailed 21-10 at halftime and rallied back to draw within two points late in the game, ultimately falling 27-24 to their AFC North rivals.

Cleveland has now won eight straight Thursday night games.