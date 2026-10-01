Browns stun Steelers after field goal from Andre Szmyt in final seconds

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 on Thursday night at Huntington Bank Field in Ohio.

Browns kicker Andre Szmyt connected on a 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, as Cleveland stunned its AFC North rival on "Thursday Night Football." The Browns' Grant Delpit sealed the win with a last-second interception.

Andre Szmyt #25 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field on October 1, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied the game at 24-24 with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter on his quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line on a two-point conversion. One play before, Rodgers connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 3-yard touchdown, capping an eight-play, 80-yard drive.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson then led a seven-play, 36-yard drive to set Cleveland up for the win. Szmyt's kick was a no-doubter. Watson finished the game with 268 yards passing, one passing score and one interception. Rodgers threw for 299 yards and three scores. He was sacked five times and threw two interceptions.

Pittsburgh trailed 21-10 at halftime. The Steelers' Derrick Harmon and Jamel Dean left the game in the first half with injuries.

Coming into the game, Pittsburgh was 0-9 on the road when facing an AFC North team on Thursday, with four of those nine losses coming against Cleveland. Thursday's game was also the 150th meeting all time between Pittsburgh and Cleveland. The Steelers lead the series 86-63-1.

Pittsburgh (2-2) hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 11.

Cleveland (3-1) plays at the New York Jets on Oct. 11.