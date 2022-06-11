Watch CBS News
Dan + Shay gets customized Steelers jerseys ahead of Kenny Chesney concert in Pittsburgh

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dan + Shay is ready to hit the stage ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.

The fan-favorite country music duo released a video on the Pittsburgh Steelers' Twitter account hours before being one of the opening acts.

".@DanAndShay are reppin' the Black & Gold tonight," the Steelers tweeted.

"What's up Steelers nation?" said Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon University alum, in the video. "It's Dan + Shay here. We're hanging out at Heinz Field. It feels good to be home. We've got some jerseys. We're ready to go."

"Names on it and everything," Shay Mooney added.

Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce will perform before Chesney on Saturday. 

First published on June 11, 2022 / 6:06 PM

