It could be a while before the Pittsburgh area sees rain again

It could be a while before people living in the Pittsburgh area see rainfall.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No.

Aware: Since June 1, we have recorded 9.81" of rain, but just 1.97" of rain since August 1st.

Pleasant weather drones on for another day. Highs today will hit the mid-70s, and it'll be a couple of degrees warmer than the 71 degrees we hit for a high on Monday. I have Pittsburgh hitting 76 for a daily high today, with morning lows bottoming out in the mid-40s for most places.

Skies will be just as sunny as they were yesterday today, with winds coming in out of the east. Winds will be light.

Looking ahead, we do a slow creep up with our daily temperatures. I have highs just shy of 80 degrees for most on Wednesday, with highs hitting the 80s on Thursday. The rest of the week we should see highs in the mid to low 80s each day with humidity levels remaining VERY low through Friday.

Humidity levels begin to tick up over the weekend, and with that, a small chance for rain comes back to. I have isolated rain chances in place from Saturday through Tuesday. For coverage, I put coverage at less than 20 percent on Saturday and Tuesday. Sunday and Monday will see coverage perhaps as high as 30 percent. That still means most won't see a drop of rain. At this point, it looks like the farther east and north you are, the better chance of seeing rain.

Looking WAY ahead, model data does show a chance for rain coming a week from Saturday. Hopefully, we see some changes and get rain in before.

