Pittsburgh will see isolated showers possible on Thursday as cooler temperatures move in

A cold front will move through the area this afternoon, bringing with it a chance for isolated showers our way.

The cold front will bring cooler weather on Friday, but today's high will only be a couple of degrees below yesterday's 72° high in Pittsburgh. I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of 69°. Morning lows are in the low 50s. I have noon temperatures in the upper 60s with highs today being hit in Pittsburgh around 3 p.m.

Conditions expected today - May 8, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be dropping for the rest of the day behind the cool front. The spread in temperatures across our area will be fairly large today due to the front. Places north of I-80 may not hit the 60s with highs well into the 70s for places south of I-70. Places south of I-70 have a shot at seeing rain today.

The further south you are, the higher the chance of seeing rain today. Most places will see less than a tenth of an inch in the areas where rain is possible. Rain will continue on Friday for places from Somerset to the east, with maybe up to a half-inch falling.

Rainfall totals expected through 2 a.m. on Friday KDKA Weather Center

The cool front will mostly be felt on Friday, with highs expected to be in the 50s.

It will be an awesome running day, but I don't think most people will be too excited about those high temperatures.

Friday morning lows will just dip in Pittsburgh to the mid-40s, but there will be some places dropping into the 30s.

We may see some frost advisories being issued. Saturday morning will be the coolest of the week with lows dipping to near 40 in Pittsburgh and a number of places being cold enough for frost development.

Your Mother's Day weekend is looking fantastic. Saturday highs will hit the low 70s, and it looks like Mother's Day will see highs near but probably just shy of 80 degrees.

7-day forecast: May 8, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

