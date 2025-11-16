How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game today in Week 11 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 11 of the NFL schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for an AFC North matchup at Acrisure Stadium. Here's how you can watch the game.

Pittsburgh (5-4) hosts Cincinnati today (3-6) as the Steelers look to bounce back from last week's stumble against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his worst performance of the season in Pittsburgh's 25-10 loss on the road as the four-time MVP was 16 of 31 for 161 yards. Rodgers was sacked three times and threw two interceptions in the defeat.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is sacked by Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers and fumbles the ball in the end zone for a safety during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Harry How / Getty Images

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice earlier this week but won't be playing in the game against the Steelers. Burrow suffered a toe injury in mid-September that required surgery.

Joe Flacco is expected to make his fifth straight start for the Bengals since being acquired via trade in early October.

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 16: Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium on October 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Flacco is averaging a league-high 313.5 passing yards over his four starts for Cincinnati, which includes a 33-31 win over the Steelers.

Kickoff for today's game between the Steelers and the Bengals is set for 1:00 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Bengals game?

Steelers fans can stream the Steelers vs. Bengals game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Bengals game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into today's contest between the Steelers and the Bengals can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

KDKA-TV's coverage this morning will get underway at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, followed by The NFL Today starting at 12:00 noon. When the game is over, The Extra Point will air on KDKA+, followed by a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call.

In the Cincinnati market, the game will air on WKRC, WHIO, and WKYT depending on where you live.

Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals will be airing on CBS in a number of states and areas on the East coast and in the Midwest. 506 Sports

For fans located outside of Pittsburgh looking to find out what channel the game is on, CBS will be broadcasting the game in a number of states and areas on the East coast and in the Midwest, according to 506 Sports.

Kevin Harlan will be on the play-by-play call for the broadcast with analysis from Trent Green and sideline reporting from Melanie Collins.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Bengals game?

The Steelers enter the Week 11 matchup against Cincinnati as 5.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Bengals game

The Steelers are dealing with a number of injuries heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith, defensive back Cory Trice Jr., and cornerback Darius Slay all missed practice on Thursday with various injuries.

Isaac Seumalo, who missed last week's game with a pectoral injury was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Joe Flacco was limited in practice Thursday as he continues to deal with a right shoulder injury. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday with a hip/pelvis injury.

What is the Steelers schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 12: Steelers at Chicago Bears, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 13: Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 30, 4:25 p.m. EST

Week 14: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 15: Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. EST (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m. EST

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Bengals schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 12: Bengals vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 14: Bengals at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 7, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15: Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: Bengals at Miami Dolphins, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 17: Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals, date and time to be determined

Week 18: Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, date and time to be determined