Steelers hoping to avenge Week 7 loss as Bengals prepare to visit Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) must now turn the page after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 10.

This week, they have a chance to avenge their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when the Bengals come to Acrisure Stadium.

In his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin reiterated his beliefs as to why the Steelers lost to the Chargers, saying Pittsburgh was not efficient enough on possession downs with the ball, nor did the team make enough "splash plays."

"From a planning perspective and a playing perspective, all of us involved, coaches and players, we didn't do a good enough job positioning the others to be impactful, and the others didn't make enough plays," Tomlin said.

When asked about the offense stalling out and more specifically, Aaron Rodgers' quarterback play, Tomlin did not seem too concerned about the veteran signal-caller and his ability.

"I'm not going to chalk it up to a rough night, but there are no long term concerns. Sunday night was what it was," Tomlin said of Rodgers' performance.

The opposition

The Steelers are hoping to limit longtime quarterback foe Joe Flacco and prevent him from once again throwing for nearly 350 yards and three touchdowns, like he did in the teams' first meeting.

"(Flacco's) processing, the fluidity of it, his experience, is an asset to him and them," Tomlin said. "I think he's getting increasingly comfortable with the totality of his group."

On the defensive side, the Bengals traded linebacker Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys, which now gives Cincinnati more youth in their front seven.

Tomlin and the Steelers will practice under the assumption that star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson will suit up for the Bengals, creating a significant challenge for the Steelers' offensive line.

Injuries

Linebacker Cole Holcomb is still "working his way back," per Tomlin, and will be a limited participant in practice this week. Safety Jabrill Peppers is also slated to be a limited practice participant this week.

Cornerback Darius Slay has entered the NFL's concussion protocol.

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo should return to the field this week, Tomlin added, along with wideout Scotty Miller, who has been cleared to practice.

The Steelers welcome the Bengals to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.