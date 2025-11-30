How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game today in Week 13 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 13 of the NFL schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Buffalo Bills today for an AFC matchup at Acrisure Stadium. Here's how you can watch the game.

Pittsburgh (6-5) is looking to get back into the win column following last week's 31-28 loss on the road vs. the Bears.

The Steelers have lost four of their last six games after starting the season with a 4-1 record.

Buffalo (7-4) is also trying to bounce back with a win, having lost two of their last three games. Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranks second in passing in all of the NFL with 2,709 yards heading into today's game.

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed last week's game vs. Chicago but will be back in the lineup for today's game.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) holds his arm after a hit by the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Matt Freed / AP

Rodgers suffered a slight fracture in his non-throwing hand during the Steelers' game against the Bengals earlier this month.

Kickoff between the Steelers and the Bills today is set for 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Bills game?

Fans can stream the Steelers vs. Bills game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Bills game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Bears can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

Jim Nantz will be on the call for CBS with analysis from Tony Romo and sideline reporting from Tracy Wolfson.

Game Announcers for Week 13 of the @NFLonCBS, Highlighted by a Thanksgiving Showdown Between the Chiefs and Cowboys pic.twitter.com/m8411FG5JX — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 24, 2025

Pregame coverage on KDKA-TV will begin with Steelers Kickoff at 11:30 a.m., followed by the NFL Today at Noon. After the game, you can watch The Extra Point on KDKA+, followed by a special edition of The Nightly Sports Call.

A live edition of The #1 Cochran Sports Showdown will air following the KDKA-TV News at Eleven.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Bears game?

The Steelers entered the Week 13 matchup against Buffalo as 4.5-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Bills game

The Steelers have ruled out two of their regular starters for Sunday's game. Offensive lineman Broderick Jones has been ruled out with a neck injury and was placed on injured reserve Saturday afternoon, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has also been ruled out with a knee injury.

For the Bills, they will be without linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow); offensive linemen Spencer Brown (shoulder) and Dion Dawkins (concussion); and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow and knee).

Offensive lineman Tylan Grable (concussion), tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), and wideout Joshua Palmer (ankle) are all questionable.

What is the Steelers' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 14: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Bills' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 14: Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Bills at New England Patriots, Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: Bills at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 21, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17: Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 28, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Bills vs. New York Jets, date and time to be determined