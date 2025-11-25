Aaron Rodgers on track to play in Week 13 against Bills after missing last game with wrist injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be monitored in practice but appears on track to play in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills after missing Week 12's matchup against the Chicago Bears with a wrist injury.

"We'll start this week with great optimism [regarding Rodgers' ability to play], although we'll certainly limit him in the early portions of the week, provide opportunities for the other quarterbacks while preserving him, but again, we're comfortable with the general trajectory," head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

In Rodgers' absence, backup Mason Rudolph has helmed the ship at quarterback. He entered the game against the Bengals in relief and would finish 12 of 16 for 127 yards and one passing touchdown, leading the Steelers to a 34-12 victory.

Last week, as the starter against the Bears, Rudolph went 24 of 31 for 171 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception, but the Steelers lost the game 31-28, dropping their record to 6-5.

Other injuries

Offensive lineman Broderick Jones sustained a neck injury and would be "classified as out" this week, according to Tomlin. Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is also set to miss this week's game due to a knee injury suffered in last week's contest.

The Steelers will welcome the Buffalo Bills to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.