How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears game today in Week 12 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 12 of the NFL schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road to face the Chicago Bears for an AFC North vs. NFC North matchup at Soldier Field. Here's how you can watch the game.

Pittsburgh (6-4) is on a roller coaster of wins and losses the last four weeks and enter today's game looking to make it two straight victories on the heels of last Sunday's 34-12 win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chicago (7-3) enters today's contest on a three-game winning streak with consecutive victories against Cincinnati, the New York Giants, and Minnesota.

Will Aaron Rodgers be able to play today?

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' status for today's game is up in the air as the veteran is dealing with a slight fracture in his non-throwing hand he suffered in last week's win vs. the Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) holds his arm after a hit by the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Matt Freed / AP

Rodgers was listed as questionable for today's game after missing practice Wednesday and being limited on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Rodgers appeared to have a brace of some sort on his wrist and took snaps from the shotgun formation.

Kickoff in today's game between the Steelers and the Bears is set for 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago.

History is on the side of the Bears, but also is on the side of Aaron Rodgers

Historically, things haven't gone well for the Pittsburgh Steelers when playing the Bears on the road in Chicago.

Pittsburgh has a 1-12 record all-time in Chicago dating back to the mid-1930s, with the lone win coming in a 1995 overtime win.

Last time the two teams played in Chicago, the Bears won the game 23-17.

While history may not be on the side of the Steelers, it is on the side of Aaron Rodgers, who has a stellar personal record against the Bears from his 18 seasons he played in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he leaves the field following a victory over the Chicago Bears. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chicago Tribune

Rodgers holds a 24-5 record against Chicago.

"When I first got to Green Bay, the Bears had the all-time series lead," Rodgers said Wednesday. "When I left, the Packers did."

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Bears game?

Fans can stream the Steelers vs. Bears game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Bears game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into today's contest between the Steelers and the Bears can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market and on WBBM-TV in the Chicago market.

For fans located outside of Pittsburgh looking to find out what channel the game is on, CBS will be broadcasting the game in various parts of the east and coast and the midwest, according to 506 Sports.

CBS will be airing Sunday's game between the Steelers and the Bears. 506 Sports

Ian Eagle will be on the play-by-play call for the broadcast with analysis from J.J. Watt and sideline reporting from Evan Washburn.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Bears game?

The Steelers entered the Week 12 matchup against Chicago as 3-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Bears game

While Aaron Rodgers' status for Sunday's game is still up in the air, a number of other Steelers players are questionable or doubtful for the game as well.

Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return to the lineup after missing last week's game with a concussion. Linebacker Alex Highsmith is doubtful for the game as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

The Bears will be without three of the team's linebackers, who were ruled out Friday, all missing practice for a third straight day. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Noah Sewell will all be out for today's contest.

Kyler Gordon, D'Andre Swift, Jaylon Johnson, and Jaquan Brisker were all full participants in practice Friday for the Bears after being limited earlier in the week.

What is the Steelers schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 13: Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 30, 4:25 p.m. EST

Week 14: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 15: Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. EST (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m. EST

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Bears schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 13: Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 28, 2:00 p.m. CST

Week 14: Bears at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 7, 12:00 p.m. CST

Week 15: Bears vs. Cleveland Browns, Dec. 14, 12:00 p.m. CST

Week 16: Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, date and time to be determined

Week 17: Bears at San Francisco 49ers, date and time to be determined

Week 18: Bears vs. Detroit Lions, date and time to be determined