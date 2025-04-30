How long is food good for in the fridge during a power outage? Allegheny County health expert explains.

How long is food good for in the fridge and freezer during a power outage?

How long is food good for in the fridge and freezer during a power outage?

Many neighborhoods across the region have been without power for 24 hours now after Tuesday's storm, leaving many trying to find ways to keep their food cold in the refrigerator.

KDKA-TV talked to several residents in the Pleasant Hills area who were on the search for post-storm supplies like ice or generators.

"Last night, picked up a quarter cow of beef from a rancher. I have a freezer that isn't working. I've been trying to buy ice like crazy to pack it and save it," said Sue from Bethel Park.

Sue said she lost her power around 5:30 Tuesday and her first stop for ice at the Walmart on Century Drive in West Mifflin was unsuccessful. Both Walmart and Sam's Club have been closed due to no power.

"I struck out here so I'm going to keep looking. Gotta save the cow!" Sue said.

How long does food last without power?

Allegheny County's Food Safety program manager Amanda Mater told KDKA-TV that when it comes to freezer items, food could be safe for up to 48 hours.

"If you keep the doors closed, that food could be safe if the freezer is completely full up to 48 hours but if the freezer is only half full, then food could remain frozen and safe up to 24 hours," Mater said.

Mater said anything after four hours without power in the fridge, at this point, would be unsafe.

"We go based off of temperature of the food, and really, if foods are above 40 degrees for an extended period of time, then they really are unsafe to eat at that time," Mater said.

Unsafe items in the refrigerator include milk, eggs, cheese, lunch meat and leftovers.

"Anything that has unusual color, texture, odor, definitely, those are some of the signs that the food is unsafe," Mater said.

She said when in doubt, throw it out.

For those using a cooler with ice to keep food cold, Mater said it's important to make sure the ice is draining.

"You don't really want any of your food just stored in standing water. That can also pose a risk as well," Mater said.

Experts said another option to keep items cold from the freezer or fridge would be to buy dry ice.

Pittsburghers scramble to find places with power

As of Tuesday afternoon, Duquesne Light is reporting that full power restoration will take five to seven days, but many people will have power back before then. The announcement sent many residents out on Tuesday afternoon searching for a generator.

"I was going to buy a generator because my wife just called and told me, and she's out traveling, that Facebook's saying five to seven days is what Duquesne power is saying it may take to restore all the power," said Pleasant Hills resident Mike Sauter.

Sauter said he's been trying to find ways to keep his phone charged in the meantime.

"Battery pack is drained. Phone is charged. But I was hoping to hit a restaurant, plug in the charger, two outlets, charge the battery pack and charge the phone," Sauter said.

But he said finding a place to eat and charge his devices has become a challenge between restaurants that are closed without power and wait times at the ones that are open.

"They're telling you it's anywhere from 45 minutes, an hour and a half wait to get a seat, to get food," Sauter said.

KDKA-TV saw several businesses in the Pleasant Hills area that were using generators to keep the doors open — something Sauter hopes to find soon once he finds a store that is open to buy from.

"I'll drive to an area where they do have power and try to buy a generator. Yeah. Because if it's going to be five to seven days, we got a freezer down the basement that's got several $1,000 worth of frozen food in it," Sauter said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Walmart and Sam's Club to learn how soon they could reopen and if they'll have to throw away their food supply due to no power. In a statement, Walmart said, "We're working to reopen as soon as possible." People can see which Walmarts and Sam's Clubs are open online.