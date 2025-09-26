Spaghetti dinner fundraiser set after fire rips through Westmoreland County home and daycare

Saturday marks one month to the day since a fire broke out at a home and daycare center in Derry Township, and now community members are rallying to help raise funds for a new daycare center.

Fire crews from Derry, Latrobe, Ligonier and beyond worked on Aug. 27 to knock out a blaze that started on the front porch of a home on Wood Street in Derry Township. The blaze quickly spread to Lori's House Daycare in the building just behind.

There were 10 kids inside that daycare center at the time of the fire and luckily, everyone got out safely. But the house and the center were a totally loss. Now, the Westmoreland County community says it is determined to have this daycare rise from the ashes.

"The goal is to rebuild daycare," said Tracie Nicely, the daughter-in-law of the daycare center's owner. "We are really hoping within the next year, by next summer, our daycare's rebuilt."

But raising buildings and constructing new ones takes money. That is why on Saturday, several groups between Derry Township and Latrobe, including the Pennsylvania State Police, are holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

Trooper Steve Limani, who runs the state police's Shop With A Cop charity, says that the people around here are amazing when asked to step up and give, and he thinks this spaghetti dinner may go a long way to help raise funds.

"They have a light at the end of the tunnel, let's call it," Trooper Limani said. "There is a chance now that with all the help they have gotten from the community, that maybe this daycare can come back, hopefully in the near future. And I know that is one of the things in our community that is lacking is really excellent childcare. And obviously, they have been here so long, because they have been doing such a great job."

The dinner will be at the Latrobe Community Ministries on Main Street in the city, and the pasta is being donated by Carmine's Pizza & Pasta.

Christopher Sylvania, the owner of Carmine's, says that when the restaurant was asked to contribute to this fundraiser, it jumped at the chance to help.

"It is just a wonderful community. We love the people, the people love us," Sylvania said. "And it is like a family, and this is what happens when something happens. We rally around to get people back on their feet."

The fundraiser is Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Latrobe Community Ministries on Main Street. It costs $10 for adults and $7 for children. Kids ages 2 and under eat free. Dine-in and take-out meals are available.

For more information or to donate, contact Tracie Nicely at 724-840-1681 or Tracienicely51@gmail.com.